Hi guys, I was just wondering if there are any .co.nz registrars that allow Glue records for private name servers? With 1st Domains currently and their support told me they don't. Have a lightsail instance with Plesk for a few websites I run - performance is totally fine for what it's needed for (& a big improvement on the previous shared hosting speed wise).

The other issue I have run into is that there is an option to assign an IP address to the NS with 1st domains however I only have one static IP with lightsail and 1st domains will only accept NS with different IP addresses. Obviously for redundancy that would be a better option but short of setting up a slave NS on another lightsail instance or using Route 53 (which seems like overkill and also has some limitations) I would be happy to just have the NS on one server.

I have a .com domain through namecheap and could update as required there with no problems.

So basically, I'm looking for a .co.nz registrar that supports glue records and will allow NS1 & NS2 to point to the same IP address.

There are some really old threads on the topic but the 1stdomains guy mentioned that the rules had changed recently around glue records for .co.nz and sigle IP address for NS1&NS2 so I also wanted check if that is the case?

TIA