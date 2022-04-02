Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Glue records for private name server
#295498 2-Apr-2022 10:47
Hi guys, I was just wondering if there are any .co.nz registrars that allow Glue records for private name servers? With 1st Domains currently and their support told me they don't. Have a lightsail instance with Plesk for a few websites I run - performance is totally fine for what it's needed for (& a big improvement on the previous shared hosting speed wise).

 

The other issue I have run into is that there is an option to assign an IP address to the NS with 1st domains however I only have one static IP with lightsail and 1st domains will only accept NS with different IP addresses. Obviously for redundancy that would be a better option but short of setting up a slave NS on another lightsail instance or using Route 53 (which seems like overkill and also has some limitations) I would be happy to just have the NS on one server.

 

I have a .com domain through namecheap and could update as required there with no problems.

 

So basically, I'm looking for a .co.nz registrar that supports glue records and will allow NS1 & NS2 to point to the same IP address.

 

There are some really old threads on the topic but the 1stdomains guy mentioned that the rules had changed recently around glue records for .co.nz and sigle IP address for NS1&NS2 so I also wanted check if that is the case?

 

TIA

 

 

  #2895607 2-Apr-2022 11:25
Metaname.




  #2895922 2-Apr-2022 20:51
I highly recommend you find someone to host your secondary DNS zones. The impact of a full DNS outage is more annoying that it needs to be for something fairly straightforward.

 

Many registrars (including metaname, who've been my preferred for a while) will also host the DNS for you and provide that resilience at no extra cost.




  #2895984 3-Apr-2022 08:08
freitasm: Metaname.


Thanks, had a really helpful reply from Metaname explaining that it won't be possible due to a policy change by InternetNZ...

Posting in case it is useful for someone else in the same situation. I will probably move to them as they were helpful.


"The .nz registry now considers it a policy violation for multiple name servers serving the same domain name to share an IP address, so it won't matter which registrar you use because the request to set up the configuration you're talking about will be declined at the registry.

Two options can still permit you to make changes from a single address:

1. Pair up with someone else who has a static IP address or lease a small VM from a cloud provider for your second static IP address

2. Use your on-site name server as the hidden master for a set of name servers with public IP addresses"


I'll probably just stand up another lightsail instance & use it as a NS slave.

I wonder what has prompted this change from internetNZ? Other overseas registries still allow it...



  #2895986 3-Apr-2022 08:13
BlakJak:

I highly recommend you find someone to host your secondary DNS zones. The impact of a full DNS outage is more annoying that it needs to be for something fairly straightforward.


Many registrars (including metaname, who've been my preferred for a while) will also host the DNS for you and provide that resilience at no extra cost.



Thanks, yeah considered just using the registrars DNS however I wanted to take advantage of the automatic zone updates with Plesk (so I'm basically just being lazy so I don't have to manually create the DNS records & manually update changes etc!).

  #2896294 3-Apr-2022 17:56
A friend of mine and I do secondary DNS for eachother, which works out quite well for both of us. :)




  #2898006 7-Apr-2022 12:21
Please find a list of .nz registrars that offer glue records https://dnc.org.nz/tools-and-services/find-a-nz-provider/nz-authorised-registrars/   
Please note that your .nz registrar can refer to "When do I have to provide IP address glue for nameservers?" https://docs.internetnz.nz/legacy/faq/general/#when-do-i-have-to-provide-ip-address-glue-for-nameservers
For further assistance, please email info@dnc.org.nz

  #2907581 27-Apr-2022 16:05
AnnAkmal:

AnnAkmal:


Please find a list of .nz registrars that offer glue records:


https://dnc.org.nz/tools-and-services/find-a-nz-provider/nz-authorised-registrars/



Please note that your .nz registrar can refer to "When do I have to provide IP address glue for nameservers?" https://docs.internetnz.nz/legacy/faq/general/#when-do-i-have-to-provide-ip-address-glue-for-nameservers


For further assistance, please email info@dnc.org.nz





That's awesome, thank you!

