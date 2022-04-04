Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersAre there any multi-site CMS's for use by a web design company?
MurrayM

2195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#295529 4-Apr-2022 14:10
Send private message

I work for a web design company that builds and hosts brochure-type websites for small businesses, with a typical website being 6 pages and no e-commerce.

 

We currently run an in-house built CMS that was created 15 years ago and unfortunately it’s now getting past its use-by date (it looks very dated and there are several improvements we would like to make). All of the people that originally worked on it have left the company and so we’re looking at replacing it with something off-the-shelf.

 

I’ve looked at several CMS’s and while they look great for a single site, I don’t think they’d work so well in our situation. Our current CMS is a single installation (eg one set of CMS files and one database) that manages 500+ websites. Ideally the replacement must work in a similar manner, eg we don’t want to have to install a set of CMS files and a separate database for every single site. We feel that would be a nightmare to administer when it came to update the CMS, not to mention the waste of space due to each CMS file being repeated across all the sites.

 

Each client site operates under its own domain name and each client has a login that allows them to log into an interface that lets them update the content of their site (update text and images only, can’t change HTML and CSS and can’t add new pages). Once logged in the client sees only their website content, they’re not even aware that other sites exist within the CMS. We have a super-admin login that lets us update any client’s website (update text and images, update HTML and CSS, add and delete entire pages, etc).

 

The client sites are initially built outside the CMS as straightforward HTML pages that include all the text and images (eg you could open the pages in a browser and see the site as it’s intended to be). We then import the site into the CMS which reads the HTML pages and saves it in the database and copies the images to an image directory on the server (each client has their own image directory). We then use an editor in the CMS to go through and mark in the pages the text and images that the client is allowed to change. The client can’t edit anything other than the blocks that we’ve marked as editable. We also mark common HTML code that repeats across the site’s pages, eg footer, menu bar, etc and the CMS extracts those and only keeps one copy of them per site, allowing us to quickly update them and for the change to appear on all pages.

 

When the client logs into the CMS they see a list of the pages for their site and can click on one to edit it. The full page is shown, just as it would appear in a browser, and when they hover over the parts of the page that they can change they see little indicators appear to show them that part is editable and they can then click on it to edit it. If it’s text then a text editor pops up over the top of the page and they can edit the text. If it’s an image then they’re given the option to upload a new image which will replace the old one (the new image is resized to match the size of the current image so the page layout doesn’t change).

 

I would have thought that our requirements would be the same as many other web design companies but I’m struggling to find a CMS that can handle multiple sites from just the single CMS installation and treats each site as being totally separate from all the others (eg doesn’t share users, templates, content or domain names between the sites).

 

Oh, and we also need to be able to host it on our own server.

 

Whenever I talk to other web designers about this they usually say "Just run Wordpress". I feel these web designers must only have a few clients, Wordpress might be great for a single site but do you want to manage 500+ separate WP installations?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2896793 4-Apr-2022 14:26
Send private message

Wordpress does have a multisite option, but you would need to modify it to code in the ability to only change certain blocks.

 

Most companies I have come across that are doing what you are, where the templates etc are very much the same, are running bespoke software. If it were me I'd be building something from scratch in Laravel (personal preference) and then making sure proper software development processes are followed to ensure it's maintained as people leave the company.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

MurrayM

2195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2896797 4-Apr-2022 14:52
Send private message

danfaulknor:

 

Wordpress does have a multisite option, but you would need to modify it to code in the ability to only change certain blocks.

 

 

I only had a quick look at Wordpress's multisite feature, but my understanding is that the sites either have their own subdomain or subdirectory within the main site, they can't be on their own domain name (I found this info at https://www.wpbeginner.com/glossary/multisite/) This page also says that WP multisites share plug-ins and templates, which is something we don't want. We want each site to be totally independent. So it looks like WP is a no-go for us.

Delphinus
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2896817 4-Apr-2022 15:07
Send private message

I realise it's not exactly what you're asking, but would something like https://cloudcannon.com/ work? Gives you the beauty of static sites with a CMS editor.



MurrayM

2195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2896821 4-Apr-2022 15:23
Send private message

Delphinus:

 

I realise it's not exactly what you're asking, but would something like https://cloudcannon.com/ work? Gives you the beauty of static sites with a CMS editor.

 

 

Funnily enough I did actually consider a static site builder. But it would have to allow our clients to edit the site from anywhere and restrict them to only seeing their site. Most static site builders that I've looked at don't seem to be designed to do that, they're either not multi-site/multi-user or they have a build process that has you editing the site on your PC and then uploading the static pages to the host. But I do like the look of the visual editing that CloudCannon uses.

amanzi
1042 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2896836 4-Apr-2022 15:47
Send private message

MurrayM:

 

I only had a quick look at Wordpress's multisite feature, but my understanding is that the sites either have their own subdomain or subdirectory within the main site, they can't be on their own domain name (I found this info at https://www.wpbeginner.com/glossary/multisite/) This page also says that WP multisites share plug-ins and templates, which is something we don't want. We want each site to be totally independent. So it looks like WP is a no-go for us.

 

 

Sites can have their own domain name assigned to them - that used to be a feature that required a plugin, but is now built-in functionality.

 

Sites can share templates, or you can enable templates on specific sites. You could also remove all shared templates, and then just configure each site to have its own template.

 

Plugins are made available to all sites by default, but there are some ways around this if you really need to limit which sites can access which plugins. The nice thing about WordPress Multisite is that you can force some plugins to run on all sites and let other plugins be optional extras.

 

The whole point of multisite is that each site shares the underlying codebase so by definition they can't be totally independent. But you can certainly set it up so that each site feels like it's independent.

 

 

MurrayM

2195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2896847 4-Apr-2022 16:11
Send private message

amanzi:

 

The whole point of multisite is that each site shares the underlying codebase so by definition they can't be totally independent. But you can certainly set it up so that each site feels like it's independent.

 

 

Thanks for this, it makes WP sound a lot more useful.

 

It's been years since I tried WP, and then only for a simple blog, but is it possible to set it up so a user can only edit the blocks of text and images that I want them to and not be able to touch anything else?

amanzi
1042 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2896866 4-Apr-2022 16:49
Send private message

MurrayM:

 

Thanks for this, it makes WP sound a lot more useful.

 

It's been years since I tried WP, and then only for a simple blog, but is it possible to set it up so a user can only edit the blocks of text and images that I want them to and not be able to touch anything else?

 

 

This isn't something I've tried before but it looks possible according to this: https://wordpress.org/support/article/roles-and-capabilities/

 

There are capabilities for editing blocks so I assume you would just need some code to modify one of the existing roles so they can only edit blocks, or create your own role to match the capabilities you need.

 

Here are some other links worth reading: https://wedevs.com/blog/98266/add-custom-user-roles-wordpress/ and https://developer.wordpress.org/reference/functions/add_role/



MurrayM

2195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2896867 4-Apr-2022 16:54
Send private message

I suppose the thing that really puts me off WordPress is that it seems to me to still be very much geared around blogs. Reading through the different Roles that users can be assigned to it says:

 

  • Editor (slug: ‘editor’) – somebody who can publish and manage posts including the posts of other users.
  • Author  (slug: ‘author’)  – somebody who can publish and manage their own posts.
  • Contributor (slug: ‘contributor’) – somebody who can write and manage their own posts but cannot publish them.
  • Subscriber (slug: ‘subscriber’) – somebody who can only manage their profile.

So lots of mention of posts, whereas we wouldn't be using posts at all, just static pages with some text and images.

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2896873 4-Apr-2022 17:09
Send private message

Everything is a post (stored in the posts table), even pages. You can create custom 'post types' as well that can be anything.

 

You would definitely need to write some custom code, or find a plugin, to allow user types to only edit certain blocks of a page. You'd probably need to create custom blocks in the editor as well.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

mattwnz
18657 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897372 6-Apr-2022 01:21
Send private message

Why not look at something like Webflow ,or other whitelabel SaaS options? Wordpress is ok as a CMS, but it is prone to being attacked by hackers and has to be regularly updated, and fixed when things break after an upgrade. Time is the problem with websites, as at some point in the future they will always need updating at some point and migrating to a newer platforms etc.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 