I hate printers and associated functions they perform....

Anyway, got a Ricoh MFC office unit, that runs fine except for some reason its decided to no longer do scan to email.

Checked settings and found for some reason it had reverted back to some old settings that were no longer valid.

So set back to what they should be.

Did a test, and while the printer gave no error, and according to the useless logs, it was successful. But no emails ever arrive at O365. They're not marked as spam etc, they use the same email details as the other 5 similar printers around the company which are running fine. They just vanish.

Apparently this unit did this a while back, and all my colleague did then, was reset the SMTP settings to the same as what I have.

Any ideas ?