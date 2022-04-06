Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersScan to email - vanishing emails

#295548 6-Apr-2022 07:54
I hate printers and associated functions they perform....

 

Anyway, got a Ricoh MFC office unit, that runs fine except for some reason its decided to no longer do scan to email.

 

Checked settings and found for some reason it had reverted back to some old settings that were no longer valid.

 

So set back to what they should be.

 

Did a test, and while the printer gave no error, and according to the useless logs, it was successful. But no emails ever arrive at O365. They're not marked as spam etc, they use the same email details as the other 5 similar printers around the company which are running fine. They just vanish.

 

Apparently this unit did this a while back, and all my colleague did then, was reset the SMTP settings to the same as what I have.

 

 

 

Any ideas ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2897402 6-Apr-2022 08:10
What SMTP record are you using, the one detailed in the o365 admin console or SMTP.office365.com

I recently encountered a similar situation and had to use the generic one above and all was good.

Cyril

  #2897410 6-Apr-2022 08:28
Get an exchange Online P1 license for the scanner and use this account for Scan to Email

 

without authenticated SMTP you will always have issues

 

if you don't/cant get get an EXO P1 license for the copier you need to have your static ip in the SPF record for the domain and you can only scan to your own email addresses not externally 

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2897412 6-Apr-2022 08:35
Sorry its a Konica, not Ricoh....  bah :)

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



  #2897413 6-Apr-2022 08:36
nztim:

 

Get an exchange Online P1 license for the scanner and use this account for Scan to Email

 

without authenticated SMTP you will always have issues

 

if you don't/cant get get an EXO P1 license for the copier you need to have your static ip in the SPF record for the domain and you can only scan to your own email addresses not externally 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thing is ALL our scanners nationwide are setup the same, and none are having this problem except this one :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2897419 6-Apr-2022 08:46
nztim:

 

Get an exchange Online P1 license for the scanner and use this account for Scan to Email

 

without authenticated SMTP you will always have issues

 

if you don't/cant get get an EXO P1 license for the copier you need to have your static ip in the SPF record for the domain and you can only scan to your own email addresses not externally 

 

 

Ahh, should point out in my case it was using a P1 account and authenticating, I still find it odd that the customers domain related SMTP entry (ie xxxxx-co-nz.mail.protection.outlook.com did not work, yet had previosuly, I am keeping an eye on it.

 

Cyril

  #2897420 6-Apr-2022 08:48
xpd:

 

nztim:

 

Get an exchange Online P1 license for the scanner and use this account for Scan to Email

 

without authenticated SMTP you will always have issues

 

if you don't/cant get get an EXO P1 license for the copier you need to have your static ip in the SPF record for the domain and you can only scan to your own email addresses not externally 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thing is ALL our scanners nationwide are setup the same, and none are having this problem except this one :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most likely the site's IP address got blacklisted somewhere.

  #2897421 6-Apr-2022 08:52
Grab a simple email client and try connecting to that smtp server with the same credentials, ports etc.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



  #2897504 6-Apr-2022 10:18
Tested account, all fine - other printers using same account with no issue. Not on any blacklists.

 

Set all account fields to use same login/password.

 

Now getting back to original error message which is just "error".

 

 

 

*&%(*%&()*57(*&%^(*^%$ PRINTERS!!!

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2897511 6-Apr-2022 10:26
cyril7:

 

Ahh, should point out in my case it was using a P1 account and authenticating, I still find it odd that the customers domain related SMTP entry (ie xxxxx-co-nz.mail.protection.outlook.com did not work, yet had previosuly, I am keeping an eye on it.

 

Cyril

 

 

to use xxxxx-co-nz.mail.protection.outlook.com you can only send to your own domain, AND your external IP must be in the SPF record

 

@xpd another thing is has someone in your org created a conditional access policy to disable legacy authentication?

 

TBH All printers should now be using modern authentication to talk to azure and NOT imap/smtp and if the printer doesn't support it then the printer should be replaced  

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2897512 6-Apr-2022 10:28
Same issue with BW and Colour scans? - We had this issue whereby 1 printer/scanner was set to a higher DPI for colour scans and they were huge so was being caught up the attachment file size limit. 

Don't know if this helps, but putting it out there. :)

  #2897599 6-Apr-2022 11:58
Some commercial printers just dont work well scanning to 365 . I used to see that often (not so much now).

Often easier to setup a free smtp2go a/c & use that
(or use a gmail a/c if scan email adress doesnt matter)

 

is this printer exactly the same as all the others ? incl same firmware version. ?

  #2897608 6-Apr-2022 12:09
1101:

 

Some commercial printers just dont work well scanning to 365 . I used to see that often (not so much now).

Often easier to setup a free smtp2go a/c & use that
(or use a gmail a/c if scan email adress doesnt matter)

 

is this printer exactly the same as all the others ? incl same firmware version. ?

 

 

no no no no & no

 

the printer should support modern azure authentication and have an exchange online P1 license

 

this is the proper way of doing things, if the printer doesn't support it then replace it




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2897634 6-Apr-2022 13:08
I'm over it now, its with Konica support. 

 

:D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2897648 6-Apr-2022 13:41
Fur us, it helped changing the SMTP authentication.

 

Only enable Kerberos & LOGIN

 

 

We used an internal SMTP server address & I don't know where that pointed.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

  #2897693 6-Apr-2022 14:57
Is the date and time and timezone set correctly on the printer?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

