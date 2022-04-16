I need to decommission a HPE ML350 Gen9 tower server prior to selling it.



I have admin access to the ILO4 and ESXi web interfaces, but I’m not very familiar with either.



What’s the best way to go about decommissioning? Can I do some kind of ‘factory reset’ within both the ILO and ESXi systems to wipe or reset all existing configuration data? I don’t see anything obvious when I poke around. Perhaps I need to access one of the boot menus while the thing is starting up?



There are 3x 1.2TB drives, I’d prefer to wipe them but can always just pull them out and sell the server with no drives.



Thoughts or links to helpful resources are welcome!



(If anyone has interest in purchasing the server then let me know and I can give you the full spec list)