Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersHelp with HPE server decommissioning
ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295707 16-Apr-2022 20:40
Send private message quote this post

I need to decommission a HPE ML350 Gen9 tower server prior to selling it.

I have admin access to the ILO4 and ESXi web interfaces, but I’m not very familiar with either.

What’s the best way to go about decommissioning? Can I do some kind of ‘factory reset’ within both the ILO and ESXi systems to wipe or reset all existing configuration data? I don’t see anything obvious when I poke around. Perhaps I need to access one of the boot menus while the thing is starting up?

There are 3x 1.2TB drives, I’d prefer to wipe them but can always just pull them out and sell the server with no drives.

Thoughts or links to helpful resources are welcome!

(If anyone has interest in purchasing the server then let me know and I can give you the full spec list)

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10994 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903114 16-Apr-2022 21:16
Send private message quote this post

ESXi is likely booting off a flash drive or SD card on the motherboard - just remove that.

 

Boot the server into DBAN (https://dban.org/) and use that to securely wipe all the attached drives.

 

Lastly, reset ILO back to factory settings: https://techlibrary.hpe.com/docs/iss/proliant_uefi/UEFI_TM_030617/s_reset_ilo_defaults.html




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903119 16-Apr-2022 22:00
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, that gives me somewhere to start looking. I’ll check out the mobo and see if I can find a SD card or similar boot media. I’ve DBANned in the past so that bit sounds straightforward.

Is the server less useful/valuable if I simply remove the ESXi media and sell it without it? Can someone else ‘re-install’ it if they want to use ESXi in the future? Sorry, noob questions but I know very little about these types of servers.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10994 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903121 16-Apr-2022 22:06
Send private message quote this post

There is a free license for ESXi - I'd just sell the server without an operating system personally as anyone who is buying it (likely for a home lab) will have something in mind.

 

Post in offers and wanted as I am sure somebody here may want a tower server assuming it is at the right price!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903123 16-Apr-2022 22:27
Send private message quote this post

Just the sort of advice that I was looking for - thanks!

I have now found the microSD card slot on the mobo and it has an HPE branded card in there which I expect will be the ESXi media, so I have somewhere to start fiddling…

Cheers

ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903460 18-Apr-2022 11:25
Send private message quote this post

I'm currently erasing the drives using the HPE Smart Storage Administrator (DBAN didn't recognise the RAID controller).

 

As a test, I'm doing a one-pass 'write all zeroes' erase on all drives.

 

It's started without issues, and all drives now have green blinking lights indicating drive activity.

 

However, in SSA, the progress for all drives shows as 0.00% after more than 30 minutes.

 

How long should it take for SSA to erase a 1.2TB 10k rpm SAS HDD? I would have expected some progress by now?

 

Edit: Ignore this post. Just as I hit 'post' the progress moved to 1.00%. It looks like SSA only reports progress in 1% increments even though it shows progress to two decimal places. I just needed to be more patient...

Dynamic
3387 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903723 19-Apr-2022 11:07
Send private message quote this post

I'm a little late to this party, but for future reference if you boot a Gen9 or Gen10 server to Intelligent Provisioning mode, there should be a Secure Erase option that will reset the machine back to factory defaults and optionally erase all media.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903729 19-Apr-2022 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Ah. I didn’t investigate that menu, but perhaps I should have. I will let the drives finish wiping (will take about 3 days…) and then see if I can factory reset using the menu you refer to. Thanks.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 