I only use my handful of domains for my own personal and (very) small business email and a few other very low traffic things. So I'm not needing anything corporate-grade. But nor am I adverse to paying a wee bit to get a quality service that won't egregiously sell my data, or drop off the face of the earth one day.



Mainly I just want to ease the hassle of switching registrars again in the future, so I only have to point at nameservers, instead of dealing with exporting and importing zone files.



So who should I look at? TIA for your welcome advice :-)



"The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us." - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson) - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)