Metaname's support is totally fine and to be honest I, along with many other people find their DNS management fine also when I used it (I use Cloudflare for DNS but use Metaname for all my domains).

Hints are a way to learn. Metaname expect their clients to have some DNS knowledge and know how to "dig around" to work out a solution. It is not a basic service, it does what it says on the packet and does it well since DNS normally does actually require an ending dot - some registrars add this in for you. See here: https://stackexchange.github.io/dnscontrol/why-the-dot

It would help if you just told us your domain as then we could dig around also... But essentially "dig mx @ns1.metaname.net your-domain.co.nz" would have shown the missing dot at the end of your records. There are also online tools to do some digging too: https://toolbox.googleapps.com/apps/dig/