Our small business (around 10 Sharepoint users) had its old file server migrated into Sharepoint some time before covid hit.

The data was moved by a company we have used for IT support - But they don't really seem to specialise in Sharepoint.

As the day to day IT support person, I can add/remove users and give them access to certain areas, but I think we have some screwed up permissions and groups and I am getting a bit lost.

Does any one know of any businesses/consultants - preferably in the Auckland area that provide advice/guidance/support for MS Sharepoint?