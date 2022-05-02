Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any good MS Sharepoint consultants in the Auckland area
robjg63

3497 posts

Uber Geek


#295883 2-May-2022 10:36
Our small business (around 10 Sharepoint users) had its old file server migrated into Sharepoint some time before covid hit.

 

The data was moved by a company we have used for IT support - But they don't really seem to specialise in Sharepoint.

 

As the day to day IT support person, I can add/remove users and give them access to certain areas, but I think we have some screwed up permissions and groups and I am getting a bit lost.

 

Does any one know of any businesses/consultants - preferably in the Auckland area that provide advice/guidance/support for MS Sharepoint? 




mdf

3074 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2909221 2-May-2022 10:45
Hayden at the SharePoint Agency is a friend of a friend. I've not worked with him directly but it seems like he knows his stuff.

robjg63

3497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2909231 2-May-2022 11:02
Thanks for this. Looks like they are ok dealing with smaller customers too.




