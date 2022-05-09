Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SSO to RDP with Hybrid Cloud Trust
#295958 9-May-2022 10:58
I'm testing with the new Hybrid Cloud Trust model to enable Windows Hello for Business on Hybrid Azure AD Joined clients. Everything is working fine except RDP and RemoteApps where I get an error:

 

An authentication error has occured.

 

The client certificate does not contain a valid UPN, or does not match the client name in the logon request.

 

Remote Computer: name_of_connection_broker_server

 

The certificate on the connection broker server is valid.

 

The documentation says the:

 

Unsupported Scenarios:

 

RDP/VDI scenarios using supplied credentials (RDP/VDI can be used with Remote Credential Guard or if a certificate is enrolled into the Windows Hello for Business container)

 

I have tried enabling and connecting with Remote Credential Guard, but the error persists. And to be honest I'm not 100% clear on what it means by enrolling a certificate into the Windows Hello for Business container.

 

Has anyone got this working, because I'm a bit stumped.

  #2911928 9-May-2022 15:05
So, turned out I hadn't tried with Credential Guard enabled after all, as it's only support in Windows Enterprise clients. I'd configured the policy, but it didn't do anything.

