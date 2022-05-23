I don't tend to get too involved with server hardware too much, so a little lacking on experience and knowledge.......

I've got two 2TB SAS drives from an old Windows server that I had for a while at home..... but sold the server and kept the drives, not even thinking about what type they were.

Anyway, I now would like to use them if possible but my home "server" is just an old desktop running Win 10 Pro.

If I install a card such as this, in theory I could access the drives ? (They were not in RAID)

TIA