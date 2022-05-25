Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersEmail command output

xpd

xpd

#296143 25-May-2022 07:22
Just throwing around an idea for something that could come in handy at work at times, need some other views / input etc.... 

 

 

 

I want to be able to have a script sitting on a network drive that users can access, that will run a Windows command, save the output to a txt file, then email that txt file to me with some sort of identifier of the user.

 

Example : Bob runs script which runs a ping test and outputs to myping.txt then emails myping.txt to mypingtest@xpd which appears to be from bob@xpd

 

 

 

My main issue is the identifier - as I'm typing this, Im thinking Powershell might be able to do this for me, make a call to obtain the logged in users name and attach that somewhere to the txt file or email.......

 

 

 

Overall it needs to run without any other requirements, any Windows install must be able to run it.....

 

 




bagheera
  #2918240 25-May-2022 08:22
power shell the way to go, and use the dos variable %USERNAME%@xpd will use the logged-in user - as long as it is not like default user or admin, if it is then variable %COMPUTERNAME% would be a better one to use.

 

 

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/powershell/module/microsoft.powershell.core/about/about_environment_variables?view=powershell-7.2

 

 

 

so

 

$user = $Env:USERNAME

 

$computer = $Env:COMPUTERNAME

 

 

 

would get you the user & computer name for the powershell

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2918256 25-May-2022 09:37
Easy to do with a batch file or PowerShell. I use CMail to send the actual e-mail (must be somewhere in the PATH or in the same directory as the script), but it can be done directly from within PowerShell, it's just more work.

 

When running a batch command, the username is available in the %username% environment variable. If you type 'set' on the command prompt you will see a list of common variables in the usual environment, such as the computer name.

 

At its simplest, you could just do this...

 

ping_command > myping.txt
cmail -host:mail.example.com -to:mypingtest@xpd -from:%username%@xpd -a:myping.txt
del myping.txt

 

If you want the results in the message body, it's even simpler...

 

ping_command | cmail -host:mail.example.com -to:mypingtest@xpd -from:%username%@xpd --

 

Note, I am biased since I wrote CMail. Older builds will run on Windows versions as old as NT 4. Newer builds require Vista due to LibreSSL dropping support for older platforms.

Lias
  #2918270 25-May-2022 10:06
Something like this should work:

 

 

$To = "xpd@work.com"
$From = "noreply@work.com"
$Server = "smtp.work.com"

 

$Ping = Test-NetConnection www.google.com

 

$Subject = "Test from $($env:COMPUTERNAME) at $(Get-Date)"
$Body = "Dear $To`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "This is a test email sent from $($env:COMPUTERNAME) at $(Get-Date)`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "It was sent via the following SMTP server: $Server`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "Results`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "Ping Target: " + $Ping.ComputerName + "`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "Ping Address: " + $Ping.RemoteAddress + "`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "Ping Succeeded:" + $Ping.PingSucceeded + "`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "Ping RoundTripTime: " + $ping.PingReplyDetails.RoundtripTime + "`r`n"
$Body = $Body + "`r`n"

 

Send-MailMessage -Body $Body -Subject $Subject -To $To -From $From -SmtpServer $Server

 




