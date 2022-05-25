Just throwing around an idea for something that could come in handy at work at times, need some other views / input etc....

I want to be able to have a script sitting on a network drive that users can access, that will run a Windows command, save the output to a txt file, then email that txt file to me with some sort of identifier of the user.

Example : Bob runs script which runs a ping test and outputs to myping.txt then emails myping.txt to mypingtest@xpd which appears to be from bob@xpd

My main issue is the identifier - as I'm typing this, Im thinking Powershell might be able to do this for me, make a call to obtain the logged in users name and attach that somewhere to the txt file or email.......

Overall it needs to run without any other requirements, any Windows install must be able to run it.....