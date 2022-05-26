We were looking at moving our landline calling to Teams and have had proposals etc from some telcos about the SIP integration etc.
But I now see that Microsoft offer Teams Phone with Calling Plan which on the face of it would appear to be cheaper than Teams Phone with SIP via a local telco. It would also have the benefit of all support being via MS thus avoiding MS blaming the telco for problems (and vice versa).
Specific information seems to be a little sparce though.
Does anyone have any knowledge of, or (better yet) first hand experience with this offering? Is the voice quality good enough compared to the local SIP providers?