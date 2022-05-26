Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
"Teams Phone with Calling Plan"
Paul1977
#296171 26-May-2022 15:00
We were looking at moving our landline calling to Teams and have had proposals etc from some telcos about the SIP integration etc.

 

But I now see that Microsoft offer Teams Phone with Calling Plan which on the face of it would appear to be cheaper than Teams Phone with SIP via a local telco. It would also have the benefit of all support being via MS thus avoiding MS blaming the telco for problems (and vice versa).

 

Specific information seems to be a little sparce though.

 

Does anyone have any knowledge of, or (better yet) first hand experience with this offering? Is the voice quality good enough compared to the local SIP providers?

  xpd
#2918988 26-May-2022 15:57
I'd be more concerned with the support - how good is it ? Any SLA ? 

 

MS can still blame your ISP for faults.




  littlehead
#2918998 26-May-2022 16:15
If you need anything more than simple one person calling in and out with a DDI, I would not use Teams Calling alone as a full solution. An example, we had an issue with their call queues/automated attendants where calls would get stuck in the queue and never progress to being offered to an available agent or go to voicemail. Had callers stuck in the queue for over two hours with no messaging when they should of been going to voicemail as a final destination after 10mins. Took Microsoft over 3 months to fix. This is just one example of the many issues we've had with it, all which seem to take months to fix.

 

It's probably fine for most basic uses if you just need a basic calling solution for single staff, but just not good enough if you rely on calling for your business, at least without other systems to wrap around it like a proper PABX system in front and using Teams for an end point client only, at least in my opinion. We are either moving away from it fully, or going to change the type of Teams Calling we use to see if it improves, but it does not have the best impression with our staff.

  lxsw20
#2919136 26-May-2022 18:30
That must be a pretty new offering. It wasn't long ago you needed to use a sip gateway from the likes of spark to use PSTN calling in NZ with teams.

 

 

 

Disagree with the above, place I used to work was a pretty big nationwide company using it. We had plenty of issues with Polycom CCX phones running teams, but any call flow issues were configuration issues. YMMV.

