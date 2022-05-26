If you need anything more than simple one person calling in and out with a DDI, I would not use Teams Calling alone as a full solution. An example, we had an issue with their call queues/automated attendants where calls would get stuck in the queue and never progress to being offered to an available agent or go to voicemail. Had callers stuck in the queue for over two hours with no messaging when they should of been going to voicemail as a final destination after 10mins. Took Microsoft over 3 months to fix. This is just one example of the many issues we've had with it, all which seem to take months to fix.

It's probably fine for most basic uses if you just need a basic calling solution for single staff, but just not good enough if you rely on calling for your business, at least without other systems to wrap around it like a proper PABX system in front and using Teams for an end point client only, at least in my opinion. We are either moving away from it fully, or going to change the type of Teams Calling we use to see if it improves, but it does not have the best impression with our staff.