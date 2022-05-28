Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersProxmox + pfsense
davidcole

5485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#296186 28-May-2022 15:19
Send private message quote this post

I’m trying out Proxmox as a possible replacement for my hyper-v windows 10 machine.

 

Because of reasons, I can’t use vlans.  I know why, and have tested those successfully.  Ultimately I’d end up with most of my Proxmox machines on a different vlan to my standard network.

 

so then I made a small container with a dhcp server that was working fine, but when I started on containers nat’ted in behind that dhcp server, I then came up against Proxmox firewall rules, and trying to  get port forwards to work.

 

So the. I thought. Well what about pfsense. So I set up one of those with 3 interfaces.  
The WAN being my main network (192.168.10.0/24), with Proxmox bridge vmbr0.  it’s on dhcp and got an address, and I put in a simple firewall rule allowing management from the wan side.

 

the 2nd interface is a new bridge in Proxmox (vmbr2), with an 192.168.15.0/24 network not bridging the main Ethernet port.  This is loaded into pfsense as subnet15 and has dhcp on it.

 

the 3rd interface is another bridge in Proxmox (vmbr3) listed as opt.

 

so I then have a couple of vms and containers, where they use vmbr2 as the bridge.  When they start, they get dhcp from pfsense and correctly come up on the 192.168.15 network.

 

and from one of the vm, being windows, I can connect to the other vms in that 15 network.

 

my problem is port forwarding from the “wan” Side. One of the other vms is plex.  Running as default. From the windows vm I can navigate to the plex vm on port 32400 and can see plex.

 

I have a port forward rule from the wan to port 32400 on the plex vm.  But no matter what I do I can’t get this to work from other machines on my network.  On the pfsense machine a port test from the wan side says it’s successful.  But any other machine on my network can’t hit the port forward rule.

 

I haven’t, now that I write this, tried a curl from the Proxmox host to port 32400 to see if that gets a response.   I suspect it’s something with the bridges vmbr0 (my main lan, which pulls from my routers dhcp - and the wan side of pfsense) and vmbr2.

 

im not sure what I can post here for reference, so any thoughts and I can post screen shots and configs.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
davidcole

5485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2919709 28-May-2022 15:25
Send private message quote this post

I just tried a curl on the Proxmox host to the pfsense vm ip (192.168.10.113) on port 32400 and it gets nothing.  
the port forward rule could be set up wrong, I followed my nose with it.

 

 

so if I’ve read this properly, from wan side to subnet15 allow port 32400 to 192.168.15.11 (the plex vm) on port 32400.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73730 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919723 28-May-2022 15:48
Send private message quote this post

From port should be Any or is it always that port?

Edit : sorry, just saw it is a range.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

davidcole

5485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2919726 28-May-2022 16:09
Send private message quote this post

Ohh, got it.  That destination, I had DUBNET15 (which seems logical to me), but I found something that it should be any.  So I changed it to that and now putting ip of pfsense mach8ne and plex port gets me to a plex page.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 