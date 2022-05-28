I’m trying out Proxmox as a possible replacement for my hyper-v windows 10 machine.

Because of reasons, I can’t use vlans. I know why, and have tested those successfully. Ultimately I’d end up with most of my Proxmox machines on a different vlan to my standard network.

so then I made a small container with a dhcp server that was working fine, but when I started on containers nat’ted in behind that dhcp server, I then came up against Proxmox firewall rules, and trying to get port forwards to work.

So the. I thought. Well what about pfsense. So I set up one of those with 3 interfaces.

The WAN being my main network (192.168.10.0/24), with Proxmox bridge vmbr0. it’s on dhcp and got an address, and I put in a simple firewall rule allowing management from the wan side.

the 2nd interface is a new bridge in Proxmox (vmbr2), with an 192.168.15.0/24 network not bridging the main Ethernet port. This is loaded into pfsense as subnet15 and has dhcp on it.

the 3rd interface is another bridge in Proxmox (vmbr3) listed as opt.

so I then have a couple of vms and containers, where they use vmbr2 as the bridge. When they start, they get dhcp from pfsense and correctly come up on the 192.168.15 network.

and from one of the vm, being windows, I can connect to the other vms in that 15 network.

my problem is port forwarding from the “wan” Side. One of the other vms is plex. Running as default. From the windows vm I can navigate to the plex vm on port 32400 and can see plex.

I have a port forward rule from the wan to port 32400 on the plex vm. But no matter what I do I can’t get this to work from other machines on my network. On the pfsense machine a port test from the wan side says it’s successful. But any other machine on my network can’t hit the port forward rule.

I haven’t, now that I write this, tried a curl from the Proxmox host to port 32400 to see if that gets a response. I suspect it’s something with the bridges vmbr0 (my main lan, which pulls from my routers dhcp - and the wan side of pfsense) and vmbr2.

im not sure what I can post here for reference, so any thoughts and I can post screen shots and configs.