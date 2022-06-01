I've got a hand me down Digitus UPS.

When I started using it two years ago it was fine. Cut the power, it would beep loudly and keep the NAS, router, ONT, etc powered up for a good half hour.

It claims the battery is at 100% and the load is 8%. 70W or so.

When I pull the power it just turns off completely.

It looks like the batteries have leaked, there are rust coloured deposits on the underside of the UPS and white deposits on metal inside it.

Is replacing the batteries a good idea or should I just chuck the whole thing out and get another second hand UPS?