I've got a hand me down Digitus UPS.

 

When I started using it two years ago it was fine.  Cut the power, it would beep loudly and keep the NAS, router, ONT, etc powered up for a good half hour.

 

It claims the battery is at 100% and the load is 8%.  70W or so.

 

When I pull the power it just turns off completely.

 

It looks like the batteries have leaked, there are rust coloured deposits on the underside of the UPS and white deposits on metal inside it.

 

Is replacing the batteries a good idea or should I just chuck the whole thing out and get another second hand UPS?

if they have leaked I would say probably time for a new one.  But if they hadn't leaked just get a new battery(s)




UPS even at the light commercial spec are really only good for two battery lifecycles. I imagine residential-grade ones are worse.

 

Max battery age should be 3-5 years.

 

You describe obvious signs of damage/failure and degradation. If you place value in the UPS functions i'd be going for something that i'd trust to do its job.




Oh wow

 

Lots of white deposits & rust.  Yes I was wearing latex gloves.

 

The batteries themselves have got gaffer tape on them holding the tops on!  I'd love to know how that happened.

 

New UPS time :(

