Hi all, looking for some advice with how much historical info should be on a CV...

I have 26 years of work experience, 20 years in IT, in year 15 with my current company, and am thinking of applying for another job I've seen (also in IT).

While dusting off the 15 year old CV, it seems strange to include those first 6 years of non IT experience as they simply aren't relevant anymore. And in the education section it also seems strange to include things like high school qualifications (bursary for the oldies), even the BSC (from 1994) and various MS, SQL, and networking certs from circa 2000. But without them my education section would be frightfully bare, as while industry training has been abundant in my current company, gaining certs has not been a requirement or personally desirable (until obviously now, in hindsight).

Any thoughts on what I should include in the CV based on the above?