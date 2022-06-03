Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CV advice - what to include?
Hi all, looking for some advice with how much historical info should be on a CV...

 

I have 26 years of work experience, 20 years in IT, in year 15 with my current company, and am thinking of applying for another job I've seen (also in IT).

 

While dusting off the 15 year old CV, it seems strange to include those first 6 years of non IT experience as they simply aren't relevant anymore.  And in the education section it also seems strange to include things like high school qualifications (bursary for the oldies), even the BSC (from 1994) and various MS, SQL, and networking certs from circa 2000.  But without them my education section would be frightfully bare, as while industry training has been abundant in my current company, gaining certs has not been a requirement or personally desirable (until obviously now, in hindsight).

 

Any thoughts on what I should include in the CV based on the above? 

Your CV needs to be tailored to the job you want to go for. I assume your next job will be similar to your current? I'd list the key skills required for the new jobs from your current position from examples of how you've used them. 

 

If the other previous jobs are irrelevant, just list past 3-4 with only dates, doesn't take up much space.

 

Education wise - I'd list your BSC and any other newer and relevant certifications as this shows continuous learning and development. I wouldn't bother with high school as thats irrelevant. 

 

Mine goes like this:

 

Quick intro of who I am and what I'm looking for.

 

Latest position and key skills/responsibilities with a short example of each.

 

Any professional development/certifications gained during that time

 

Previous roles, if relevant or skills you want to highlight then a short explanation. 

 

Older less relevant jobs, just dates

 

Education - latest qualifications/degree

 

Any particular skills you want to highlight - maybe a good place to insert your various MS SQL skills

 

A few bullet point of strengths

 

End

You have LinkedIn ? If so, I honestly just used that as my CV for last few job applications, with a few bits added in etc to give people what they normally expect in a CV.

 

But as mentioned, customize it a bit for the job you're looking at.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Ignore high school, nobody is interested in that if you have decades of real world experience.

 

Include all secondary/work-related certifications and qualifications, they are valuable and prove that you've put effort into your education.

 

Focus on say a top-10 style bullet point list of your experience, listing technologies/platforms used. In a separate section list your 20 year IT work history with a focus on your time and what you achieved. Think of success stories and illustrate them with statements like: "Implemented a new asset management system on time and under budget, reducing asset loss by 20% and maintenance costs by 40%". Note the key parts:

 

  • What did you contribute?
  • How was success measured? If you can back it up with numbers, all the better.

Be prepared to discuss these in your interviews, as you may be asked about them.

 

Good luck!

