kingdragonfly

I have a lot of files I'd like to temporarily back-up. It currently resides in a data-center, and we're moving to another one.
USB is just going to be a hassle, so I'd prefer a cloud-based solution.
It's about 7 TB. Lots of small files, around 17K.
Almost all writes, with almost no reads.
Since the dumps are going to be pretty intensive, I'd prefer a good connection to Auckland.
The copy needs to be something I can run from a Windows command prompt.
I'm going to assume FTP is slower than something like Azure's AZcopy.
The files are already encrypted and compressed, so not worried about security.
I'd like the file copy to be as "light-weight" as possible; not too taxing on the network.
I'd prefer a pay-as-you-go model.
Any thoughts?