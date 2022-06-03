kingdragonfly

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersBackup files, about 7 TB, prefer Auckland
#296274 3-Jun-2022 19:36
I have a lot of files I'd like to temporarily back-up. It currently resides in a data-center, and we're moving to another one.

USB is just going to be a hassle, so I'd prefer a cloud-based solution.

It's about 7 TB. Lots of small files, around 17K.

Almost all writes, with almost no reads.

Since the dumps are going to be pretty intensive, I'd prefer a good connection to Auckland.

The copy needs to be something I can run from a Windows command prompt.

I'm going to assume FTP is slower than something like Azure's AZcopy.

The files are already encrypted and compressed, so not worried about security.

I'd like the file copy to be as "light-weight" as possible; not too taxing on the network.

I'd prefer a pay-as-you-go model.

Any thoughts?

  #2922464 3-Jun-2022 20:21
I've flicked you a PM about Vocus DataHub - sounds like it might be just what you're after :)

  #2922467 3-Jun-2022 20:46
I'd certainly recommend reviewing your DR plan if you don't have one as it sounds like the data only lives in one place.

We can do veeam cloud connect for you on a monthly basis, love using it for slingshotting between DCs.

7tb is a significant amount of data though, so I do get it.




  #2922478 3-Jun-2022 21:35
Do you need to push files there then pull them down later, or is it a backup you probably won't use?

 

If you're probably not going to download them I'd push them to AWS S3 in the Glacier Instant Retrieval class. The AWS CLI will push the data to Sydney quickly, multi-threaded uploaded. It's about US$29 per month storage.

 

If you want to download them I would look at Backblaze B2, which is cheaper to download.

