Scratching my head over this one......

User has company issued Windows 10 laptop, been working fine at home and in office.

Was in office yesterday, working happily. Takes laptop home, and cant get internet.

Connected to her hotspot, gets internet, so I remote in.

Found her IP settings for the LAN are set to manual for the office LAN. Yet noone touched her laptop. I set back to Auto (DHCP) and all good again.

What the heck is forcing an IP change and fixing on her system ? Its not the only one I've come across as well, theres another user with the same issue but she knows to check DHCP so fixes it herself...

Is there a popup in Windows 10 that asks a user if they want to keep their IP or something ? Never seen anything like it myself but who knows with all the updates and "features" that get rolled out these days........