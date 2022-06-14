Starting to see these attempts on a number of my email addresses.
Email is getting thru most of the spam detectors as it is very well constructed, but the site is being blocked by modern browsers.
Anyone else seeing this?
Starting to see these attempts on a number of my email addresses.
Email is getting thru most of the spam detectors as it is very well constructed, but the site is being blocked by modern browsers.
Anyone else seeing this?
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
I seem to be getting lots of these but all are being caught by M365 spam filters. Most seem to fail SPF tests according to my tests.
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
I haven't seen any personal info in the spam messages that would indicate anyone's been hacked. But some of them look quite nicely formatted, which I think is what the OP was meaning.