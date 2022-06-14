Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Waka Kotahi rego Phishing attack
#296402 14-Jun-2022 17:27
Starting to see these attempts on a number of my email addresses.

 

Email is getting thru most of the spam detectors as it is very well constructed, but the site is being blocked by modern browsers.

 

Anyone else seeing this?




  #2926527 14-Jun-2022 17:29
I seem to be getting lots of these but all are being caught by M365 spam filters. Most seem to fail SPF tests according to my tests.

  #2926528 14-Jun-2022 17:30
Has the govt dept been hacked? How do they get these information?




  #2926529 14-Jun-2022 17:32
I haven't seen any personal info in the spam messages that would indicate anyone's been hacked. But some of them look quite nicely formatted, which I think is what the OP was meaning.

 

 

