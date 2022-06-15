Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersHosting Options, should we stay physical or go cloud
maffey

27 posts

Geek


#296410 15-Jun-2022 11:41
Send private message quote this post

We currently have 1/2 a Rack of physical hosting in an NZ data centre.  There is a mix of colo, dedicated and shared servers in this physical space.  This arrangement has worked great since 2015, with nearly Zero network downtime and only 5 or so incidents where servers have needed unscheduled physical reboots.  Really good track record.

 

That said, our physical servers are getting old and will want replacing so I have been thinking about our hosting arrangement and if it is time to go cloud based.

 

If we stay with the physical hosting option, we will likely get new servers with more Cores, RAM etc and virtualise them using Proxmox. 

 

These days, it seams like every man and his dog have moved from physical hosting to AWS or Azure. 

 

We are looking at using AWS/Azure or one of the second Tier providers with a presence in Australasia like Vultr or Linode.

 

It seams cloud hosting options are cheap enough for small sites and applications, but get expensive quickly once you need some serious processing power and RAM.  I can easily see our monthly costs doubling by moving to the cloud. 

 

I like the idea of not being responsible for the physical hardware.  Playing with hardware is fun, fixing broken hardware in the middle of the night, or finding someone to do it for you when you are away is not fun.  We have the skills to manage hardware, but we are not experts at it, our focus is on web / application development.

 

Any thoughts, experiences or in sites welcome.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
lxsw20
2887 posts

Uber Geek


  #2927826 15-Jun-2022 11:45
Send private message quote this post

Hybrid is probably the way to go.

 

 

 

Put in the cloud what makes sense to be in the cloud, keep on-prem what makes sense to be on-prem.

maffey

27 posts

Geek


  #2927828 15-Jun-2022 11:46
Send private message quote this post

I am leaning that way, put live sites in the cloud, leave DEV, Staging, warm standby, backups in the Data Centre

amanzi
1027 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2927831 15-Jun-2022 11:52
Send private message quote this post

This is a deep and complex topic, and many will have different opinions on it. In my opinion... your last bit summed it up nicely: "our focus is on web / application development" So you should be focusing on that and leaving the hardware and OS management to others. And if you follow that logic, you should really be considering platform as a service or serverless computing so that you don't need to worry about deploying VMs or patching OS-level components. It's all about where you want to focus your energy.



gbwelly
1137 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2927834 15-Jun-2022 11:58
Send private message quote this post

amanzi:

 

you should really be considering platform as a service or serverless computing so that you don't need to worry about deploying VMs or patching OS-level components.

 

 

100% agree. IaaS has all the annoyance of on-prem, just in another datacentre. SaaS and PaaS is where it's at.

 

 







darylblake
1095 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2927838 15-Jun-2022 12:05
Send private message quote this post

If you have resource hungry applications, e.g. require LOTS of RAM/CPU etc then they will probably be cheaper to run on your own hardware.

If, however you don't require huge amounts of resources, then in my mind cloud is probably a better option. I run a tech startup, and for the work we do cloud is better, because we mainly run web based apps, small databases and our email is done with Office 365.  

Hybrid set-up is generally a viable option if you need a bit of both. Or if you are in some kind of transitional state. But if you want to do this properly with services like Azure ExpressRoute or AWS DirectConnect, then this can add additional costs. 

 

Do go through the exercise to see if Cloud is a more viable option. Or continue to use co-location in a DC. Its worth re-assessing now.. but if something ain't broke or is working well... you may not need to fix it.. 

We use EKS, Some EC2, Amazon RDS and S3. Route 53 and SQS/SES. But we are a newish company and do not have lots of legacy systems/platforms.

gzt

gzt
13510 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2927845 15-Jun-2022 12:20
Send private message quote this post

What tasks do you have that require processing power?

GPU is expensive. Processing power seems reasonable.

maffey

27 posts

Geek


  #2927852 15-Jun-2022 12:30
Send private message quote this post

gzt: What tasks do you have that require processing power?

GPU is expensive. Processing power seems reasonable.

 

I don't think any of our apps require a heap of processing power.  It is mostly just a mindset change.  At the moment, if a customers web application is getting a bit greedy I pop it on its own physical server with 8+ cores and 64+GB RAM, 2TB raid 1 SSD, problem goes away at the cost of about $1500 of hardware (second hand servers, new SSD).  To rent that kind of horse power from a cloud provider, I am looking at $800 a month. 

 

So I need to be a lot more careful with the sizing thing.  But I guess with the cloud guys, if it is too slow, press the button to make it faster.



maffey

27 posts

Geek


  #2927901 15-Jun-2022 12:34
Send private message quote this post

amanzi:

 

This is a deep and complex topic, and many will have different opinions on it. In my opinion... your last bit summed it up nicely: "our focus is on web / application development" So you should be focusing on that and leaving the hardware and OS management to others. And if you follow that logic, you should really be considering platform as a service or serverless computing so that you don't need to worry about deploying VMs or patching OS-level components. It's all about where you want to focus your energy.

 

 

I believe Function as a Service is where we are heading.  We are a PHP shop, only google seam to be offing FAAS with native PHP support.  Azure and AWS are not native PHP, Digital Ocean are not in Australia/New Zealand. 

 

Once FaaS is a bit more widespread, and supporting PHP, I have no doubt we will migrate in this direction.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 