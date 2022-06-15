We currently have 1/2 a Rack of physical hosting in an NZ data centre. There is a mix of colo, dedicated and shared servers in this physical space. This arrangement has worked great since 2015, with nearly Zero network downtime and only 5 or so incidents where servers have needed unscheduled physical reboots. Really good track record.

That said, our physical servers are getting old and will want replacing so I have been thinking about our hosting arrangement and if it is time to go cloud based.

If we stay with the physical hosting option, we will likely get new servers with more Cores, RAM etc and virtualise them using Proxmox.

These days, it seams like every man and his dog have moved from physical hosting to AWS or Azure.

We are looking at using AWS/Azure or one of the second Tier providers with a presence in Australasia like Vultr or Linode.

It seams cloud hosting options are cheap enough for small sites and applications, but get expensive quickly once you need some serious processing power and RAM. I can easily see our monthly costs doubling by moving to the cloud.

I like the idea of not being responsible for the physical hardware. Playing with hardware is fun, fixing broken hardware in the middle of the night, or finding someone to do it for you when you are away is not fun. We have the skills to manage hardware, but we are not experts at it, our focus is on web / application development.

Any thoughts, experiences or in sites welcome.