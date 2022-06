I’m wanting to do a very basic website for my band

About 12 years ago I used free webs.com and did a free one for my old band, but free webs now charge to do this

Are there any other sites where you can do a basic website for free?



My other option is to do a decent Facebook page, but that would require setting up another email address, as mine is already used with my personal Facebook page.



If anyone knows of a free web design site or has any other advice it would be much appreciated thanks