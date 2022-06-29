Got an odd one that someone here might have a link. I'm on the hunt for a basic office skill test that I can use for targeting up skilling.

It all comes from a few staff that are leaning on myself and others to do really basic tasks(attach an file to an email).



We only use excel (templated data entry), outlook and word.



All it needs is a score and and what questions they missed so I can get the right information out to the ones that are struggling.



Not looking at spending thousands on a complicated training pack.