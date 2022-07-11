Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MDM for Apple iPhone and iPad
#298732 11-Jul-2022 20:13
We have been using Jamf Now as an MDM for a managing mix of mainly iOS and iPadOS, plus a couple of MacOS .. but increasingly there is weird stuff going on with no explanations available from their support, and I suspect that either their interface is buggy, or their system has some incompatibilities with recent versions of iOS.

 

The JamfNow interface is straight forward, but it is a real shame you can't download or upload their templates they call Blueprints, nor view them in a table form. Also no logging .. maybe a good reason for that :-)  and no alerts or exception reporting.

 

Any suggestions?

 

 

  #2940841 11-Jul-2022 21:39
jamf Pro - if you're just managing Apple devices, it's the gold standard of MDM

