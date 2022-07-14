Technofreak

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
QNAP Deadbolt Ransomware
#298765 14-Jul-2022 15:16
Our QNAP server got hit by a Deadbolt ransomware attack last night. All affected file names have a .deadbolt extension.

 

Fortunately we do have a backup but it is not right up to date. We run a real time back up to an external drive which we then swap out every few weeks. Yes, I know it should be done more often and we wouldn't have this "little" problem. After having a corrupted backup disk in the early days using the on board eject option I resorted to shutting down the NAS each time I swapped the backup disk. This takes time so consequently the swapping isn't as often as it should be.

 

We have access to most of the files but we have quite a few important recently created files which we would very much like to retrieve. It looks like the only way of doing that is to pay the ransom of 0.03 bitcoin. Not an insurmountable amount but still significant enough.

 

Questions.

 

     

  1. How likely is it that a third party could decrypt the files? From my research not very likely.
  2. Has anyone been through the process of paying the Deadbolt ransom and unlocking the files? How did it go?
  3. Not having a bit coin account how hard is it to set up an account and buy bit coin?

 

 

 

Thanks for any help.




  #2941896 14-Jul-2022 15:50
1) Unlikely unless a key was released somewhere.

 

2) Yes, worked for a company where it had to be done (for a 3rd party - we advised against it but they insisted) - luckily it worked (for a price obviously). YMMV however depending on the group holding the keys.

 

 

 

Work out how much it cost to create the files compared to how much you'd pay the *****. What's cheaper ?

 

And once you've paid, what's to stop them from re-infecting you again ? Its just not worth paying really, as you only fund them to go on and do more and hurt people that can't afford to pay.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2941900 14-Jul-2022 16:09
If it were just a matter of creating the files. Most of the files are records that cannot be easily recreated.

 

What's to stop it happening again? There's a newer version of NAS firmware. Another option is to disable the remote access option, which is where the vulnerability was. It's also been a trigger for us to look at different options.

 

If I had been more diligent with swapping the back up disk it wouldn't have mattered.

 

I've calculated the price to be just under $2kNZD. Probably cheaper than the time lost and inconvenience created not having access to those files and or trying to recreate them.

 

Yes, I know paying up just keeps them going and that goes against the grain. Sometimes there isn't too much choice unfortunately.




