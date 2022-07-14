Technofreak

Our QNAP server got hit by a Deadbolt ransomware attack last night. All affected file names have a .deadbolt extension.

Fortunately we do have a backup but it is not right up to date. We run a real time back up to an external drive which we then swap out every few weeks. Yes, I know it should be done more often and we wouldn't have this "little" problem. After having a corrupted backup disk in the early days using the on board eject option I resorted to shutting down the NAS each time I swapped the backup disk. This takes time so consequently the swapping isn't as often as it should be.

We have access to most of the files but we have quite a few important recently created files which we would very much like to retrieve. It looks like the only way of doing that is to pay the ransom of 0.03 bitcoin. Not an insurmountable amount but still significant enough.

Questions.

How likely is it that a third party could decrypt the files? From my research not very likely. Has anyone been through the process of paying the Deadbolt ransom and unlocking the files? How did it go? Not having a bit coin account how hard is it to set up an account and buy bit coin?

Thanks for any help.