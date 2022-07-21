Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersFYI MSTeams is down

gjm

gjm

778 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298852 21-Jul-2022 14:16
Send private message quote this post

just a shoutout to let others know in case you are seeing problems in your tenant. https://twitter.com/MSFT365Status




[Amstrad CPC 6128: 128k Memory: 3 inch floppy drive: Colour Screen]

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
nicmair
175 posts

Master Geek


  #2944749 21-Jul-2022 14:19
Send private message quote this post

and we can't open any word documents from any SharePoint online site/library, (other file types are fine).

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
yitz
1706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2944777 21-Jul-2022 14:26
Send private message quote this post

Began running into trouble about an hour ago...

gjm

gjm

778 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2944778 21-Jul-2022 14:27
Send private message quote this post

nicmair:

 

and we can't open any word documents from any SharePoint online site/library, (other file types are fine).

 

 

yes, same here actually. Seems like a biggy... odds on it being DNS?




[Amstrad CPC 6128: 128k Memory: 3 inch floppy drive: Colour Screen]



CYaBro
3818 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2944784 21-Jul-2022 14:30
Send private message quote this post

No issues here so far. 🤞

Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2944794 21-Jul-2022 14:40
Send private message quote this post

I sent my guys a message about this outage via our Teams which was not showing any signs of trouble.  They didn't get the message.  😂




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

amanzi
1045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2944808 21-Jul-2022 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Is anyone seeing the outage reported in the Service Health Dashboard? Mine is showing this:

 

nicmair
175 posts

Master Geek


  #2944810 21-Jul-2022 15:00
Send private message quote this post

this is what mine says

 

 

 



clinty
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2944817 21-Jul-2022 15:18
Send private message quote this post

Seems a bit hit and miss - some users out completely, some just having odd issues, some trucking along fine - all withing the same tenant :(

Clint

yitz
1706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2944818 21-Jul-2022 15:19
Send private message quote this post

Seems to have cleared up here.

clinty
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2944819 21-Jul-2022 15:20
Send private message quote this post

From MS Twitter - 3pmish:

We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718.

Clint

Stu1
1072 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2944823 21-Jul-2022 15:27
Send private message quote this post

Works on my phone but not the office laptop

alasta
5713 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2944840 21-Jul-2022 16:12
Send private message quote this post

I absolutely had kittens a couple of years ago when the IT department decided to replace our phones with Microsoft Teams. My physical desk phone was the one piece of technology that I could rely on.

 

Just as I predicted, it has been constantly plagued with problems like this ever since. 

msukiwi
1515 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2944855 21-Jul-2022 17:07
Send private message quote this post

Even the CAA noticed! (Screenshot as at 5pm)

 

CYaBro
3818 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2944916 21-Jul-2022 17:46
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

I absolutely had kittens a couple of years ago when the IT department decided to replace our phones with Microsoft Teams. My physical desk phone was the one piece of technology that I could rely on.

 

Just as I predicted, it has been constantly plagued with problems like this ever since. 

 

 

I've not had any issues with Teams calling in the year or so that I've been using it for my business.

Handle9
7731 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2944922 21-Jul-2022 17:53
Send private message quote this post

CYaBro:

 

alasta:

 

I absolutely had kittens a couple of years ago when the IT department decided to replace our phones with Microsoft Teams. My physical desk phone was the one piece of technology that I could rely on.

 

Just as I predicted, it has been constantly plagued with problems like this ever since. 

 

 

I've not had any issues with Teams calling in the year or so that I've been using it for my business.

 

 

Neither. We run our global business on teams and it's extremely reliable. We have one of the larger Office 365 deployments globally.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 