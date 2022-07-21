just a shoutout to let others know in case you are seeing problems in your tenant. https://twitter.com/MSFT365Status
and we can't open any word documents from any SharePoint online site/library, (other file types are fine).
yes, same here actually. Seems like a biggy... odds on it being DNS?
No issues here so far. 🤞
I sent my guys a message about this outage via our Teams which was not showing any signs of trouble. They didn't get the message. 😂
Is anyone seeing the outage reported in the Service Health Dashboard? Mine is showing this:
I absolutely had kittens a couple of years ago when the IT department decided to replace our phones with Microsoft Teams. My physical desk phone was the one piece of technology that I could rely on.
Just as I predicted, it has been constantly plagued with problems like this ever since.
Even the CAA noticed! (Screenshot as at 5pm)
I've not had any issues with Teams calling in the year or so that I've been using it for my business.
Neither. We run our global business on teams and it's extremely reliable. We have one of the larger Office 365 deployments globally.