Anyone using LANSweeper ?

#298854 21-Jul-2022 14:25
Anyone here using LANSweeper ?

 

It looks impressive and could fill a few holes we have :)

 

 




  #2944782 21-Jul-2022 14:28
yes, def rate it, especially for the price. Let me know if you have any specific queries I can help answer 👍




  #2947095 27-Jul-2022 20:34
 Yes, ive put it in place in my last two workplaces.  Easy to set up and is very useful.  If you are a small business and can stay under the 100 asset limit then you can run on the free license

  #2947111 27-Jul-2022 21:06
We're well over 100 assets ;) 

 

Got a few other projects to clean up over next few months, then will assess further :)

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 




