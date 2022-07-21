Anyone here using LANSweeper ?
It looks impressive and could fill a few holes we have :)
yes, def rate it, especially for the price. Let me know if you have any specific queries I can help answer 👍
Yes, ive put it in place in my last two workplaces. Easy to set up and is very useful. If you are a small business and can stay under the 100 asset limit then you can run on the free license
We're well over 100 assets ;)
Got a few other projects to clean up over next few months, then will assess further :)
Cheers
