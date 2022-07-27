We have an old application that sends various reports via email both internally any externally. It uses an even older mailer called BLAT. This is integrated into the app and we don't have any way to change it.

We use Microsoft 365 for email, and have configure a connector to relay the emails coming from this application. We have configured a connector in 365 to relay the outbound email. The connector is locked down to the application servers public IP.

SPF, DKIM, and DMARC are configured (although DMARC is currently set to not enforce any policy).

The outbound emails from the application pass DMARC without any issues, yet in the past couple of months they are more and more often being flagged as spam by the recipients - including ones send to our own internal users.

Does anyone have any ideas? Would enforcing a DMARC policy make any difference since the emails in question are passing DMARC any way?

Below is the DMARC test results from an email generation from the application.