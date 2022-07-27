Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IT Pro and developers
Emails pass DMARC, still flagged as spam.
Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


#298911 27-Jul-2022 09:31
We have an old application that sends various reports via email both internally any externally. It uses an even older mailer called BLAT. This is integrated into the app and we don't have any way to change it.

 

We use Microsoft 365 for email, and have configure a connector to relay the emails coming from this application. We have configured a connector in 365 to relay the outbound email. The connector is locked down to the application servers public IP.

 

SPF, DKIM, and DMARC are configured (although DMARC is currently set to not enforce any policy).

 

The outbound emails from the application pass DMARC without any issues, yet in the past couple of months they are more and more often being flagged as spam by the recipients - including ones send to our own internal users.

 

Does anyone have any ideas? Would enforcing a DMARC policy make any difference since the emails in question are passing DMARC any way?

 

Below is the DMARC test results from an email generation from the application.

 




SirHumphreyAppleby
1979 posts

Uber Geek


  #2946821 27-Jul-2022 10:42
Does anyone have any ideas? Would enforcing a DMARC policy make any difference since the emails in question are passing DMARC any way?

 

DKIM and SPF are important, but I've found having a DMARC policy makes little difference. The best you can probably do is flag the messages as not spam.

 

I recently setup an e-mail system for a startup. The site generates quite a few short notification e-mails and the DMARC policy is set to only notify. None of the Microsoft domains (or any customer domains pointing to an Outlook MX) seem to have had any delivery problems.

 

I would do an RBL check on your hosts to see if they are blacklisted anywhere.

 

Are the recipients on Microsoft-hosted domains or are they appearing a spam elsewhere? E.g. in GMail.

outdoorsnz
338 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2946822 27-Jul-2022 10:44
Have you added all the external IP addresses to the SPF record? i.e. The mail relay, office 365 etc.

 

Check that you are not on a blacklist. Handy website to check all records. https://mxtoolbox.com/spf.aspx

 

Also look at the content of the email as some of the wording might be similar to spam emails...

 

Do you have errors in the mail logs?

Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


  #2946879 27-Jul-2022 11:23
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

DKIM and SPF are important, but I've found having a DMARC policy makes little difference. The best you can probably do is flag the messages as not spam.

 

I recently setup an e-mail system for a startup. The site generates quite a few short notification e-mails and the DMARC policy is set to only notify. None of the Microsoft domains (or any customer domains pointing to an Outlook MX) seem to have had any delivery problems.

 

I would do an RBL check on your hosts to see if they are blacklisted anywhere.

 

Are the recipients on Microsoft-hosted domains or are they appearing a spam elsewhere? E.g. in GMail.

 

 

Flagging the messages as safe is fine for internal recipients, but I'd rather avoid asking a large number of our customers to whitelist our domain.

 

The recipients I've looked at have all been Microsoft so far, but I do need to check some others.

 

We aren't blacklisted anywhere, and all other emails from us to the same recipients go straight into their inboxes - it's only the ones from this application. We also have scan to email from some MFPs using the same connector and those don't get flagged either.



Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


  #2946880 27-Jul-2022 11:28
outdoorsnz:

 

Have you added all the external IP addresses to the SPF record? i.e. The mail relay, office 365 etc.

 

Check that you are not on a blacklist. Handy website to check all records. https://mxtoolbox.com/spf.aspx

 

Also look at the content of the email as some of the wording might be similar to spam emails...

 

Do you have errors in the mail logs?

 

 

Yep, SPF record is definitely correct. Not on any blacklist. Nothing in our logs to indicate any problem.

 

Subjects lines, message bodies, and attachments vary greatly. The only commonality I can see is that they are all coming from this one application.

 

EDIT: Actually, most (possibly all) have blank message bodies. They just have a subject line and attachment. That could be it I suppose?

SirHumphreyAppleby
1979 posts

Uber Geek


  #2946892 27-Jul-2022 11:51
Paul1977:

 

EDIT: Actually, most (possibly all) have blank message bodies. They just have a subject line and attachment. That could be it I suppose?

 

 

Assuming other messages from the same recipient are going through the same systems, then it's almost certainly related to the content of the message. A blank message body with an attachment probably does look a bit suspect to some people.

 

Do you have any control over how Blat is used at all? If the app is just calling the 'blat' binary in a directory, you could try updating it to the latest version or creating a .cmd script and use CMail or PowerShell to send the actual message with some additional content to make it look a little less spam-like.

