Hi GV
I'm at this again, this time the eggs have lined up and its time to go.
I have 9 Christchurch clients I want to hand over. I wouldn't mind some $$$ in return but my goal first is to find the right company.
Right as in someone who will look after them, supply a good service and not rip them.
Edit:
I will say they are all business clients, no home users and all Windows/Office 365 and Mikrotik/GWN cloud. Biggest is 14 users. Smallest is 1.
Can anyone recommend a decent I.T company in CHCH?
In before you PM me
Must be in CHCH
No, I have no interest in working for you. Sorry.