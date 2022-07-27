Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Zal

Zal

#298920 27-Jul-2022 18:16
Hi GV

 

I'm at this again, this time the eggs have lined up and its time to go.

 

 

 

I have 9 Christchurch clients I want to hand over. I wouldn't mind some $$$ in return but my goal first is to find the right company.

 

Right as in someone who will look after them, supply a good service and not rip them.

 

 

 

Edit:

 

I will say they are all business clients, no home users and all Windows/Office 365 and Mikrotik/GWN cloud. Biggest is 14 users. Smallest is 1.

 

 

 

Can anyone recommend a decent I.T company in CHCH?

 

 

 

In before you PM me

 

Must be in CHCH

 

No, I have no interest in working for you. Sorry.

tdgeek
  #2947060 27-Jul-2022 18:54
Don't want to be mean, but hand over what? Your context seems a tad dubious, sorry.

 

Details matter

 

 

Jase2985
  #2947061 27-Jul-2022 18:55
tdgeek:

 

Don't want to be mean, but hand over what? Your context seems a tad dubious, sorry.

 

Details matter

 

 

 

 

says it in the thread title, IT clients

 

also:

 

I have 9 Christchurch clients I want to hand over.

 

i suspect if your in that industry you know what is meant

Zal

Zal

  #2947062 27-Jul-2022 18:59
tdgeek:

 

Don't want to be mean, but hand over what? Your context seems a tad dubious, sorry.

 

Details matter

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agreed, details do matter, but this is public and I'm reluctant to give away too much.

 

 

 

I know of a few bad I.T companies, wanting to know the good so I find a nice home for my clients.



tdgeek
  #2947063 27-Jul-2022 19:00
Jase2985:

 

says it in the thread title, IT clients

 

also:

 

I have 9 Christchurch clients I want to hand over.

 

i suspect if your in that industry you know what is meant

 

 

Post went wrong.

 

Enlighten me. IT clients can mean anything. 9 ChCh clients the same

Zal

Zal

  #2947065 27-Jul-2022 19:06
I've edited the main post. None of them are home based clients if that is what you mean. Three of them are non profits.

tdgeek
  #2947067 27-Jul-2022 19:12
Zal:

 

I've edited the main post. None of them are home based clients if that is what you mean. Three of them are non profits.

 

 

I wasn't meaning that, but "Windows/Office 365 and Mikrotik/GWN cloud" clarifies. As I said IT means a lot of things

Beccara
  #2947085 27-Jul-2022 19:56
My employer is involved with these guys: https://www.computercentre.co.nz/

 

From what I've seen they do good work and aren't a rip, maybe give them a call and run thru what you have and what your wanting




