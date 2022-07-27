Hi GV

I'm at this again, this time the eggs have lined up and its time to go.

I have 9 Christchurch clients I want to hand over. I wouldn't mind some $$$ in return but my goal first is to find the right company.

Right as in someone who will look after them, supply a good service and not rip them.

Edit:

I will say they are all business clients, no home users and all Windows/Office 365 and Mikrotik/GWN cloud. Biggest is 14 users. Smallest is 1.

Can anyone recommend a decent I.T company in CHCH?

In before you PM me

Must be in CHCH

No, I have no interest in working for you. Sorry.