senorloadenstein:

Hi All,



I am currently job hunting for a devops/sre role.

My current contract has come to an end, and I have a few options.



One is a long term contract role with a government.

I have never worked for a govt department, the team and work seem great so I am not too bothered there.



Are there any gotchas I should look out for?



Do contractors get their contracts cut short often? Do you think they will be cut when/if we enter a recession?



I only ask because another option is a permie role at a large stable company, which of course will pay less.



thanks,



happy friday



