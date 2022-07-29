Anyone else finding many of the NZ registrars that all merged into Umbrella and then sold out to Dreamscape international a nightmare to deal with.

Trying to add txt records and then cnames and MX for two domains to add to a 365 tenant and its taking forever.

I rang and got the run around. Then I got told it can take 3 hours or more to propagate.

I told him it was on their own servers I was getting conflicting results on back to back looking on the same NS server and only then did he say they are in the middle of a migration and there are some issues behind the scenes and engineers are working on it.

So basically don't admin you have a fault until the client points it out to you.

What a waste of time.

Metaname.net all the way!!! I moved all of my domains from Discount domains to them and I've never looked back. Soooo good.