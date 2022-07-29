Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dreamscape buyout of Umbrella, Free parking etc
mobiusnz

#298946 29-Jul-2022 13:34
Anyone else finding many of the NZ registrars that all merged into Umbrella and then sold out to Dreamscape international a nightmare to deal with.

 

Trying to add txt records and then cnames and MX for two domains to add to a 365 tenant and its taking forever.

 

I rang and got the run around. Then I got told it can take 3 hours or more to propagate.

 

I told him it was on their own servers I was getting conflicting results on back to back looking on the same NS server and only then did he say they are in the middle of a migration and there are some issues behind the scenes and engineers are working on it.

 

So basically don't admin you have a fault until the client points it out to you.

 

What a waste of time.

 

Metaname.net all the way!!! I moved all of my domains from Discount domains to them and I've never looked back. Soooo good.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

mobiusnz

  #2947837 29-Jul-2022 13:51
Just to reply I use Kloth.net NSLOOKUP tool to query ns.freeparking.co.nz

 

First query for MX records gives me the record I created. Push it again and it can't find the domain.

 

Full DNS meltdown - I imagine that'll me mail bounces if the sending server gets a non-existent domain on a query?

 

Things like this were the final straw for moving. I argued with their helpdesk about an issue with their DNS Servers for hours before they finally agreed it was them.

The other classic is they are very good at sending renewal invoices for domains that have been shifted to other registrars months ago.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

xpd

  #2947838 29-Jul-2022 13:52
Anything that had attachment to Umbrella has become a total nightmare to work with. I've moved my personal clients away from anything to do with them.

 

Even trying to get my own email account removed from an old clients account (that wants to stay with them and has new IT ppl so I no longer need to do anything) is turning into a nightmare - they claim only way to remove my email account is to close the account. What the actual biscuit....... its not even my account. And theyre happy to do this just off an email with no verification of anything!  Tempted to do it tho because the new owners and IT people are not returning my emails about it and Im fed up with being asked to pay bills which are nothing to do with me :D (I'm only down as a contact, not the owner)

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

outdoorsnz
  #2947911 29-Jul-2022 14:11
If you get issues and need support, it is just completely hopeless situation to be in! The first point of contact is helpful BUT passes on to the 3rd tier support person which seems to be bottomless pit.

 

2nd metaname...



mobiusnz

306 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2947918 29-Jul-2022 14:33
xpd:

 

Anything that had attachment to Umbrella has become a total nightmare to work with. I've moved my personal clients away from anything to do with them.

 

Even trying to get my own email account removed from an old clients account (that wants to stay with them and has new IT ppl so I no longer need to do anything) is turning into a nightmare - they claim only way to remove my email account is to close the account. What the actual biscuit....... its not even my account. And theyre happy to do this just off an email with no verification of anything!  Tempted to do it tho because the new owners and IT people are not returning my emails about it and Im fed up with being asked to pay bills which are nothing to do with me :D (I'm only down as a contact, not the owner)

 

 

100% with you there - It appears they've fixed it now. Like you I do all of mine with Metaname and its simple and does only what you need in a straight forward way. I wouldn't say its for end users in general as the DNS tools can be a bit quirky until you know them but its amazing value. I have 34 domains with them 3 of them mine and the rest for clients and it means they get auto renewed without hassal instead of constantly getting calls from clients who've let their domain lapse and I can on bill it at a price that is competative with any of the main registrars retail.

If I was going to point someone to a registrar who do main and hosting packages (I have pop/imap but sometimes you've got to) I'd probably go with 1stdomains.co.nz as at least they are still a local team and I find there help desk pretty good (Had the odd breakdown in understanding of a technical issue but it was minor).

 

I've emailed Neil at Metaname a handful of times and he's brilliant - A quick reply is all I've ever needed and to be fair its usually been my own stupidity getting used to some of the DNS settings like trailing dots. His is more technical but true to real DNS zones where others do the trailing dots for you so you never understand them properly.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

