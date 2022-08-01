Been reading articles regarding data centers in Auckland that are being built.... but the source of the information is well known for fudging up info so thought Id ask here to get some clarification.

The way I read the article, it seems that theres multiple players coming to Auckland all planning on being up and running between 2022 and 2025.

Microsoft, CDC, Amazon, DCI

Mentions locations of Northwest Auckland, Hobsonville, Silverdale.

I had always been told/read that Auckland would not be a suitable location for large scale DC's due to the geographic instabilities/risks (primarily volcanoes) and other assorted factors.

So, who is coming to town, are any sharing resources (ie: same building), and their locations ?

Sounds like the Silverdale building is complete (from the outside at least).