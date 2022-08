We're looking at providing Android phones for about 40 staff, which will require a variety of apps installed on them for work purposes. We use Intune as part of 365 for managing laptops, but none of the staff requiring these phones are licensed for 365 as the have no need of email or Office apps, so not sure if Intune is a good option (or if it's even any good for Android devices).

What MDM solution do people recommend for Android devices? Cloud managed would be preferred, and not too expensive.