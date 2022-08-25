I've got experience with Exchange, I've got experience with Exchange Online. What I don't have a lot experience with is Hybrid Exchange.

I am moving to a new gateway provider who can deliver inbound mail directly into Exchange Online. It is working, however all mail is being routed from provider->EXO->On-Prem Exchange->EXO before it's delivered to the user, even though the mailbox is hosted on Exchange Online.

On Exchange Online under Accepted domains it is set to Authoritative

Can any Exchange Guru tell me why my mail is going on a tiki tour through on-prem?