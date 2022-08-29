Hello. I'm just wondering if anyone's noticed alert emails from Discount Domains gone missing in the past few weeks or months?

I've had a single domain registered with them for maybe 15 years, and generally haven't had trouble besides slowly increasing prices. A couple of days ago, though, I missed its renewal. I only noticed because of an external service telling me that a website was unreachable. I logged in and renewed, Discount Domains' UI claimed it was going to charge me a re-activation fee (but it doesn't seem to have done so), and the domain is up and running again.

I have my account configured with my GMail address, which intentionally doesn't rely on the domain being active. Every time, Discount Domains has sent me a series of emails, and occasionally warnings if it gets too close. After discovering what happened, I ran a search and cannot see any emails from Discount Domains since a year ago, although my searches show up all the emails from previous years.

But when I checked its Email Log in my account section, of what it thinks it's sent me, there's a whole list of four emails since July 7th, followed by the invoice email it claims it sent straight after I renewed. I can't find evidence of any of them in my GMail account, including in the Spam folder My spam folder only goes back a month, but from the dates it should still have three of them. I have a small handful of rules for inbound emails, but nothing which deletes emails and nothing that I can see would affect these ones in any way.

If you've had recently expiring domains with Discount Domains, and particularly if it contacts you through a GMail account, can anyone confirm that its alert emails have been getting through? I can't think what the problem might be on my side, but it'd be helpful to know if it's just me.

Thanks.