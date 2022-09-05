Hope this is the correct forum Do any of the enlightened know a simple process to extract a random item for sale from a specific category on Trademe?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
You could sort by recent listings and take the most recent item as your sample.
That won't be truly random, but pretty close to it.
Mike