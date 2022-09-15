https://www.vectra.ai/blogpost/undermining-microsoft-teams-security-by-mining-tokens
TL;DR, Teams auth tokens are stored unencrypted and accessible by any user of a machine, even non privileged users.
Wow. Thanks for posting this.
Thanks heaps for that
"accessible by any user of a machine, even non privileged users" I don't believe this is true, but happy to be proved wrong. The token should be stored in the user profile and only that user would have access to it. An administrator on the machine would be able to get to it, but that's by design and is part of the trust model of having administrator rights. Perhaps encrypting the file would be a good idea, but there are lots of tokens stored in a user profile that contain sensitive data.
Until I see something else I agree with Amanzi, the folders they are telling you to monitor are within user profiles. You'd need local admin priv's to gain access without using another privesc vuln.
It's certainly could evolve into something that can be drive-by'ed but right now you'd need access and other vulns