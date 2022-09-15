Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IT Pro and developers PSA: Don't use Teams on shared devices
Lias

#300522 15-Sep-2022 12:56
https://www.vectra.ai/blogpost/undermining-microsoft-teams-security-by-mining-tokens

 

TL;DR, Teams auth tokens are stored unencrypted and accessible by any user of a machine, even non privileged users.




Dynamic
  #2968611 15-Sep-2022 13:03
Wow.  Thanks for posting this.




MikeB4
  #2968619 15-Sep-2022 13:22
Thanks heaps for that 

amanzi
  #2968620 15-Sep-2022 13:26
"accessible by any user of a machine, even non privileged users" I don't believe this is true, but happy to be proved wrong. The token should be stored in the user profile and only that user would have access to it. An administrator on the machine would be able to get to it, but that's by design and is part of the trust model of having administrator rights. Perhaps encrypting the file would be a good idea, but there are lots of tokens stored in a user profile that contain sensitive data.



Beccara
  #2968627 15-Sep-2022 13:45
Until I see something else I agree with Amanzi, the folders they are telling you to monitor are within user profiles. You'd need local admin priv's to gain access without using another privesc vuln.

 

It's certainly could evolve into something that can be drive-by'ed but right now you'd need access and other vulns




