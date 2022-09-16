Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IT Pro and developers: Warning: Amazon AWS account password notice
#300530 16-Sep-2022 09:04
Received this notice yesterday:

 

 

Now, I originally had an Amazon account and a AWS account and both use the same username/password and 2FA.

 

So according to this email I would be creating a new password and 2FA set for AWS, independent from Amazon retail.

 

What could possibly go wrong?

 

There was no prompt when I logged in to my AWS account. I then changed it via profile, which also changed the Amazon store password. But enabling the AWS 2FA now means I have to use one 2FA for AWS and a different one for Amazon.

 

No big deal, but that's not what the email described.




  #2968935 16-Sep-2022 10:03
About time. I just used separate email addresses / accounts.

 

AWS in general assumes you are an expert in AWS, it doesn't use kid gloves like prompting to set up MFA, unless you look in the right area for recommendations.

