Received this notice yesterday:

Now, I originally had an Amazon account and a AWS account and both use the same username/password and 2FA.

So according to this email I would be creating a new password and 2FA set for AWS, independent from Amazon retail.

What could possibly go wrong?

There was no prompt when I logged in to my AWS account. I then changed it via profile, which also changed the Amazon store password. But enabling the AWS 2FA now means I have to use one 2FA for AWS and a different one for Amazon.

No big deal, but that's not what the email described.