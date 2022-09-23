Hi.

Does anyone know of any cost-effective document and hard drive destruction services? (or would someone in Auckland allow me to put lots of paper through their commericial shredder in exchange for a nice bottle of something something?)

I have about 250 HDD's I'd like to make unusable and about 20 File master boxes full of A4 documents, and 15 recall sized boxes worth too.

I don't need a letter of destruction for the HDD's but if possible able to get a video of them being fed into a grinder or something similar....

Cheers