Document and Hard Disk Destruction
networkn

#300633 23-Sep-2022 14:04
Hi. 

 

Does anyone know of any cost-effective document and hard drive destruction services? (or would someone in Auckland allow me to put lots of paper through their commericial shredder in exchange for a nice bottle of something something?)

 

I have about 250 HDD's I'd like to make unusable and about 20 File master boxes full of A4 documents, and 15 recall sized boxes worth too. 

 

I don't need a letter of destruction for the HDD's but if possible able to get a video of them being fed into a grinder or something similar....

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

pih

pih
  #2972169 23-Sep-2022 14:52
Set up a local school fundraiser with HDDs and sledge hammers. Gold coin donation for 1 minute of smashing fun! Don't forget the safety glasses 🤓

