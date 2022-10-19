I'd heard about "Jude" a while back and it looks like that has now morphed into Akahu which seems to allow API access to banking and other account data (even things like my Contact Energy account)

It looks geared up and targeted to developers putting out financial apps and services but it does seem to allow for individual access to personal accounts.

I'd be keen to hear from anyone who knows more about this kinda thing and what they think of this service?

https://www.akahu.nz/about

https://developers.akahu.nz/docs/personal-apps

The list of services it can connect to seems pretty extensive!

https://developers.akahu.nz/docs/integrations