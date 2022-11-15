/rant mode on

Just had a user approach me and ask if I could help with finding their bookmarks etc...... figured they had just removed the favs bar or similar. But nope, all gone. Browser and Google browsing profile completely reset. (Yes she is logged in)

I asked if anything had happened.... she said only thing she had done was contact Xero support for an issue, and they got her to do a bunch of stuff in her browser.

So somehow they got her to reset her entire browsing profile and lost EVERYTHING for her.

Why can't people stick to their job descriptions and stop playing with stuff they think they know and when it breaks, go, "oh not our product, not our problem".

I've got more important things to do rather than fix a 3rd parties stuff up. Not impressed.

\rant mode off