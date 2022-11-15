Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#302324 15-Nov-2022 08:17
/rant mode on

 

Just had a user approach me and ask if I could help with finding their bookmarks etc...... figured they had just removed the favs bar or similar. But nope, all gone. Browser and Google browsing profile completely reset. (Yes she is logged in)

 

I asked if anything had happened.... she said only thing she had done was contact Xero support for an issue, and they got her to do a bunch of stuff in her browser.

 

So somehow they got her to reset her entire browsing profile and lost EVERYTHING for her. 

 

Why can't people stick to their job descriptions and stop playing with stuff they think they know and when it breaks, go, "oh not our product, not our problem".

 

I've got more important things to do rather than fix a 3rd parties stuff up. Not impressed.

 

\rant mode off

 

 




  #2996370 15-Nov-2022 08:32
I had an issue with a Surface Hub 2S when it arrived a couple years ago.  Working with Microsoft about it, one of my team was asked to reset the Hub and install the latest Insider OS build.  I lost it, who asks for pre-release software to go on a business device that needs to be 100% reliable?!  Crazy.  It was months before the build went into production too, so it was early-pre-release!

  #2996426 15-Nov-2022 09:08
...AWS during their own scheduled maintenance window, instead of applying updates for one of the products versions - upgraded our servers to latest software, without telling us. We have product, which could not be run on latest yet. Long story short - all services gone offline for 12hrs. Investigation with AWS partner, escalated to AWS regional support, and the answer was "sorry, we thought it would be better to upgrade your servers". Rollback, number of angry calls...




  #2996442 15-Nov-2022 09:49
In my many years of both customer and product support roles I encountered many times when the users covered their own embarrassing mistakes as being part of a software issue when it was not.  Fortunately on mainframes there was some level of OS and app activity logging I could use to identify that the events the user claimed were not entirely accurate.  If anyone here is familiar with LINC - there was always the linclog file that recorded all transactions.

 

What are the chances here are that the removal of favourites was nothing to do with what Xero support asked them to do - but a convenient scapegoat from the user as to why they (probably accidentally) deleted their bookmarks.




  #2996464 15-Nov-2022 10:03
Possible yes, but extremely unlikely as the user is one of the good ones and only does as shes asked. 




  #2996468 15-Nov-2022 10:10
Are the saved preferences etc not under another profile on her login eg switch between home and work?




