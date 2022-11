I've been using a Victorinox backpack work supplied a number of years ago and it is getting a bit sad due to heavy use.

Whilst with WFH i'm not using a backpack daily, when I do use one I'm often travelling internationally so I'd like something lite reliable. I was leaning towards the Crumpler Mantra, but it is a bit pricey and not currently available locally. In the past I used to use a lot of Targus backpacks and I wondered what everyone is leaning towards these days.