Kia Ora,

I've been tasked with disposing of a server from my wife's work that they no longer require as they've upgraded.

I've got no idea what to price it at, hardware is not my cup of tea.

I've done the usual Googling/Trademe'ing/Ebay'ing and the prices on offer for similar setups seem to vary wildly.

They are not looking for top dollar but I don't want to bargain basement them either.

Other then the above mentioned, any other sources out there to get a good idea?

The Server Specs are as follows:

There is a Windows 2016 license sticker on the server

Model

ProLiant DL380 Gen10

Product ID

826565-B21

Processor

1x Intel(R) Xeon(R) Silver 4114 CPU @ 2.20GHz (10 Core, 20 Threads)

Memory

128GB

Disks (HDD)

6x 600GB

Disks (SSD)

2x 480GB

Now out of warranty. Will come with rails.

Any help appreciated.

Happy to move to Offers & Wanted thread if there is interest on GZ.

Cheers