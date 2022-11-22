Kia Ora,
I've been tasked with disposing of a server from my wife's work that they no longer require as they've upgraded.
I've got no idea what to price it at, hardware is not my cup of tea.
I've done the usual Googling/Trademe'ing/Ebay'ing and the prices on offer for similar setups seem to vary wildly.
They are not looking for top dollar but I don't want to bargain basement them either.
Other then the above mentioned, any other sources out there to get a good idea?
The Server Specs are as follows:
There is a Windows 2016 license sticker on the server
Model
ProLiant DL380 Gen10
Product ID
826565-B21
Processor
1x Intel(R) Xeon(R) Silver 4114 CPU @ 2.20GHz (10 Core, 20 Threads)
Memory
128GB
Disks (HDD)
6x 600GB
Disks (SSD)
2x 480GB
Now out of warranty. Will come with rails.
Any help appreciated.
Happy to move to Offers & Wanted thread if there is interest on GZ.
Cheers