How to price a server for sale?
Kia Ora,

 

I've been tasked with disposing of a server from my wife's work that they no longer require as they've upgraded.

 

I've got no idea what to price it at, hardware is not my cup of tea.

 

I've done the usual Googling/Trademe'ing/Ebay'ing and the prices on offer for similar setups seem to vary wildly.

 

They are not looking for top dollar but I don't want to bargain basement them either.

 

Other then the above mentioned, any other sources out there to get a good idea?

 

The Server Specs are as follows:

 

There is a Windows 2016 license sticker on the server

 

Model

 

ProLiant DL380 Gen10

 

Product ID

 

826565-B21

 

Processor

 

1x Intel(R) Xeon(R) Silver 4114 CPU @ 2.20GHz (10 Core, 20 Threads)

 

Memory

 

128GB

 

Disks (HDD)

 

6x 600GB

 

Disks (SSD)

 

2x 480GB

 

Now out of warranty. Will come with rails.

 

 

Any help appreciated.

 

Happy to move to Offers & Wanted thread if there is interest on GZ.

 

Cheers

Do they have record of what was paid for it originally ?

 

Id start as 1/3 of that price and adjust from there.......




xpd:

 

Do they have record of what was paid for it originally ?

 

Id start as 1/3 of that price and adjust from there.......

 

 

I'll get my wife to dig into the financials and find out. Good thinking! Thanks

So many factors like is there an additional raid card (which there has to be as there is two banks of disks)

so then it becomes what raid card is it, etc etc

get the original invoice and give us all the specs




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



nztim: So many factors like is there an additional raid card (which there has to be as there is two banks of disks)

so then it becomes what raid card is it, etc etc

get the original invoice and give us all the specs

 

I've got my wife on the hunt for the original invoice/specs. Unfortunately I didn't get a chance to grab the full specs before it was decommissioned.

 

The management team that purchased it have moved on so no one knows much about it that's left.

 

Cheers

