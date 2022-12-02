Accuro Heath has reported a Cyber Incident caused by their "External IT Infrastructure Provider being attacked"
https://www.accuro.co.nz/about/news/temporary-outage/
Accuro’s external IT infrastructure provider has been the victim of a cyber-attack that has prevented access to a number of our core systems. Our IT provider is working with their own forensic experts and Government agencies to understand the nature and extent of the impact. We have also notified the relevant regulatory authorities including the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.
At this stage we have no evidence that any Accuro data has been compromised, but we cannot rule out this possibility. Our current focus is working with our IT provider to investigate and understand the situation further. As we know more, we will continue to communicate directly with our members and have set up this information page to provide regular updates.
For the time being, our systems remain offline which will impact services and we request your patience as we work towards a solution.
Haven't seen any other reports of attacks in NZ - so its a mystery if it is the provider as whole that has been attacked or just Accuro Infrastructure with The External Provider
