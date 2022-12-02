Accuro Heath has reported a Cyber Incident caused by their "External IT Infrastructure Provider being attacked"

At this stage we have no evidence that any Accuro data has been compromised, but we cannot rule out this possibility. Our current focus is working with our IT provider to investigate and understand the situation further. As we know more, we will continue to communicate directly with our members and have set up this information page to provide regular updates.

For the time being, our systems remain offline which will impact services and we request your patience as we work towards a solution.