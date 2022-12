I have 1x HPE 96W Smart Storage Battery Enhanced MegaCell FBWC - part number 878643-001 which I believe is the latest model of what you're after.

It was purchased new in November '21 and has had very little use. I just kept it as a spare and powered up the server it was in every couple of months for a short time to keep it healthy.

I paid $200+ for it last year as I also needed it at short notice to maintain an SLA 😀 What's your offer?