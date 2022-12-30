Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Headsup, Crazydomains DNS looks borked.
sleemanj

1456 posts

Uber Geek


#302877 30-Dec-2022 20:57
I don't use Crazydomains myself, but I went to look at the Divinegon (ex Dragon PC) website tonight and it was unreachable with Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) and patchy with Google (8.8.8.8)

 

Doing some digging it looks like it's actually Crazydomains DNS which is broken, the root servers do not have any nameserver records for it at all, so this might affect quite a few people.

 

$ whois divinegon.co.nz | grep "Name Server"
Name Server: ns1.crazydomains.com
Name Server: ns2.crazydomains.com

 

$ host ns1.crazydomains.com
Host ns1.crazydomains.com not found: 3(NXDOMAIN)

 

$ dig +short ns crazydomains.com @a.gtld-servers.net.
[ No Results ]

 

 

 

 




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

k1w1k1d
1059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3015443 30-Dec-2022 22:19
Working fine for me.

 

 

