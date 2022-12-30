I don't use Crazydomains myself, but I went to look at the Divinegon (ex Dragon PC) website tonight and it was unreachable with Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) and patchy with Google (8.8.8.8)

Doing some digging it looks like it's actually Crazydomains DNS which is broken, the root servers do not have any nameserver records for it at all, so this might affect quite a few people.

$ whois divinegon.co.nz | grep "Name Server"

Name Server: ns1.crazydomains.com

Name Server: ns2.crazydomains.com

$ host ns1.crazydomains.com

Host ns1.crazydomains.com not found: 3(NXDOMAIN)

$ dig +short ns crazydomains.com @a.gtld-servers.net.

[ No Results ]