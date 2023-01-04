MadEngineer

Hi, I, Um, asked ChatGPT.



This could be rubbish, but see what you think.

""



This error is occurring because df.index is returning a built-in function or method (i.e. range or enumerate), rather than a list-like object. This is causing the tolist() method to raise an AttributeError, as built-in functions and methods do not have a tolist() attribute.

To fix this error, you can try using df.index.to_list() instead of df.index.tolist(). This will convert the index of the dataframe to a list, which should allow you to iterate over it in the for loop.

Alternatively, you can try iterating over the rows of the dataframe directly using for r in df.iterrows():, which should work regardless of the type of the dataframe's index.

""