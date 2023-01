Your options are almost endless and depend on your level of confidence with technology...

1) Go back to whatever routine exports this from the database (what kind of SQL database?) and export what you want in the format you want.

2) Use a text utility such as awk/sed/powershell to strip out the text you want.

3) Use a higher level language such as python to strip out the text you want.

4) Use Excel formulas to extract the text you want.

5) Use PowerQuery as you suggested... (bleh)