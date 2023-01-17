I'm fresh to terraform so checking if I am doing something wrong here.

I have a bunch of resource groups already created before I implemented Terraform.

I imported them in the 'rg_import' module which is using a RG module I built and 'for_each' against what is filled in on the variables.tf

This all imported and the backend state file sitting in the cloud updated.

example command: terraform import 'module.rg["test/repository/abc"]'.azurerm_resource_group.rg_import <subscription Id>

Now, on test_vnet module, I went to deploy a Vnet with Subnet, NSG etc.

I've done a data connection to one of the imported RGs

Using the same backend state, I run 'terraform plan' while in the 'test_vnet' directory and it shows as wanting to destroy the Resource Groups.

Since I am not touching those resources, My impression is they would stay there?

Any help would be appreciated

This link is also similar to what I am experiencing

https://github.com/hashicorp/terraform-provider-google/issues/11043