Finally been given the go ahead to seriously track down the following for work.... ideally as a package rather than 20 different apps from 8 different suppliers. To cover approx 120 end user laptops, and 80 mobiles.

* OS Deployment - something that allows me to build a master image with our usual apps pre-installed and push this to our laptops (primarily HP Probooks)

* MDM - keep track of laptops and mobiles

* Application management - laptops and mobiles - MDM covers some of this, but the ability for end users to be able to visit an internal site and select the apps they need to be deployed be handy

* Update manager - for Windows updates and apps.

ManageEngine seems to cover a lot of this but their site is confusing as hell as to if this is covered under a single license or reqs multiple licenses from them.

We do have InTune licensing at the moment but this is up in the air due to license changes with Microsoft (still finding out exactly what we're entitled to).

Suggestions ?