Hey guys,

I'm hoping that someone might be able to help out here. I've got a rule setup in office 365 to forward emails from a email that gets all of our enquiries through to an email that is outside of our domain. This rule fails with an error "Remote Server returned '550 5.7.520 Access denied, Your organization does not allow external forwarding. Please contact your administrator for further assistance. AS(7555)"

I've tried googling and trying to sort it myself but what ive found online looks to be a bit out of date and doesn't match how office 365 currently looks so any help would be appreciated.