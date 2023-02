While I don't have an example handy, I'm confident that if you have a shared mailbox attached to your account, you see both the mailbox folders and the archive folders.

Perhaps ask a user who has access to this shared mailbox and who has archiving enabled for their own mailbox if you can login to outlook.office.com as them, then 'open additional mailbox' and have a poke around OWA (both the user's tab and the shared mailbox tab) to look for it.

Troubleshooting steps: Exchange Online Archive mailbox not shown - Outlook | Microsoft Learn