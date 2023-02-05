Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MurrayM

#303370 5-Feb-2023 12:34
I'm looking at moving several sites to DreamHost for their hosting. I'm interested in hearing if anyone here has used them (recent experience please, eg the last few years) and what their thoughts are.

 

These are mostly small sites (5 - 20 pages), and receive low amounts of traffic (less than 100 visits per day). PHP is needed for most of the sites, and MySQL databases for a couple of them.

 

I'm looking at DreamHost's "Shared Unlimited" plan, which appears to have all the features I want.

 

Thanks guys!

xpd

  #3032094 5-Feb-2023 12:50
I know you asked for recent, but some experience better than none ;)

 

Did use them for quite some time years ago, but then they had major email issues and took them months to fix. Turns out it wasn't the first time they had such issues. Hopefully they've gotten over all those issues because otherwise, they were good for the $$.

 

Keep eye on the US holiday periods as they use to offer 1 year for price of one month etc during these.

 

Also just remember, being US based = latency, so if wanting fast response times for NZ users, keep it local. (Can recommend https://www.prodigi.nz/ )

 

 




MurrayM

  #3032147 5-Feb-2023 13:09
Thanks xpd.

 

I had a quick look at Prodigi but they have very little info on their website about what their hosting plans offer. For example I found this page that says:

 

 

Shared Hosting
One simple plan. Add more disk space as needed.

 

Base 5GB storage
Everything else is unlimited
cPanel and Litespeed webserver

 

$14.95/month

 

 

and that's it. It says "everything else is unlimited" so I guess I can add an unlimited number of websites to this plan? What else does this plan offer (PHP, MySQL databases, email, etc)? They also don't appear to have any sort of knowledge base (that's one thing I do like about DreamHost, they have a fantastic knowledge base that covers all the services they offer).

MaxineN
  #3032156 5-Feb-2023 13:50
@danfaulknor

 

 

 

I use Prodigy for my basic VPS needs that hosts a website and a few other things.

 

 

 

Can recommend.




michaelmurfy
  #3032161 5-Feb-2023 14:10
There is also https://www.cloudways.com/en/ which is very good.




