I'm looking at moving several sites to DreamHost for their hosting. I'm interested in hearing if anyone here has used them (recent experience please, eg the last few years) and what their thoughts are.

These are mostly small sites (5 - 20 pages), and receive low amounts of traffic (less than 100 visits per day). PHP is needed for most of the sites, and MySQL databases for a couple of them.

I'm looking at DreamHost's "Shared Unlimited" plan, which appears to have all the features I want.

Thanks guys!